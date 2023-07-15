Titled ‘Masterpieces and Editions,’ AstaGuru’s upcoming auction is set to unveil a medley of works by global masters from varied periods of modern art. This finely curated selection will traverse the rich tapestry of artistic evolution, from the early 20th-century movements to the groundbreaking artistic expressions in the contemporary era with creations by artists, including Pierre-Auguste Renoir, Pablo Picasso, Henri Matisse, Bernard Buffet, Marc Chagall, René Magritte, and Joan Miró. The finely curated selection also showcases creations by Surrealist master Salvador Dalí as well as works in three different mediums by famous pop art icon Andy Warhol. Also on offer is a range of signature style creations by globally renowned contemporary artists, including Jeff Koons, Damien Hirst, Fernando Botero, Anthony James, and KAWS. The auction is scheduled to be held on July 20-21, 2023.

Talking about the upcoming auction, Sneha Gautam, Senior Vice President, Client Relations, AstaGuru, said, “We are thrilled to present this second edition of our international art auction. The exquisite selection presents a captivating glimpse into the evolution of modern art, spanning from the influential movements of the early 20th century to the present times. It is an extraordinary opportunity for art collectors to acquire works from a remarkable selection of global masterpieces. The curation for the auction was meticulously done to ensure that each artwork resonates with the discerning tastes of our collectors.”

The auction presents several works by artists from France, which emerged as a melting pot of modern art and shaped the course of global art history.

Pierre-Auguste Renoir – Pont Sur La Seine:

Lot no. 2 is a creation by French artist Pierre-Auguste Renoir. Executed with graphite on paper, the work is titled ‘Pont Sur La Seine,’ which translates to ‘Bridge Over The Seine’ in English. The iconic subject has captured the imagination of several notable artists who sought to depict the essence of modern life and the significance of architectural elements in art. This lot is estimated to be acquired at INR 14, 00,000 – 16,00,000.

Henri Matisse – Nu Allongé (Odalisque):

Lot no. 12, titled Nu Allongé (Odalisque), is a work by Henri Matisse. Executed with pencil on paper in 1920, the nude work depicts a figure in a reclining pose. It is expected to be acquired at INR 65, 20,000 – 75, 00,000.

Bernard Buffet – ‘Tête De Femme:

Lot no. 14 is a portrait by another important French master Bernard Buffet executed. Titled ‘Tête De Femme,’ it was executed in 1958 with coloured crayon on paper and is estimated to be sold at INR 55, 27, 800 – 66, 40,000.

An assortment of works by Spanish artistic icons – Pablo Picasso and Salvador Dalí also make for important highlights in the upcoming auction.

Pablo Picasso – Nu Couché:

Lot no. 3 by Pablo Picasso, titled Nu Couché, is estimated to be sold at INR 3, 94, 25,000 – 4, 98, 00,000. The figurative work was executed with a pencil on paper in 1969. It was also published in a book titled ‘Pablo Picasso’ by C. Zervos in 1976. Another significant work, lot no. 6, belongs to a limited-edition of offset lithographs, created after Picasso’s paintings in ‘Barcelona Suite’ to celebrate his 85th birth anniversary in 1966. Estimated to be sold at INR 12,10,000 – 14,00,000, it is a portrait of model Benedetta Bianco, who was known as Madam Ricardo Canals. The work is hand signed by the artist.

Salvador Dalí:

Four works by Surrealist Master Salvador Dalí will also be offered in the auction. One of these, lot no. 10, is a famous sculpture titled ‘Horse Saddled with Time,’ a first from a limited edition of eight. Executed with bronze in 1980, this work blends two significant themes recurrent in Salvador Dalí’s career: horses and clocks. The motif of the melted clock, embodying the passage of time, is synonymous with Dalí’s 1931 painting, ‘The Persistence of Memory,’ considered one of the most important works in the history of Surrealism. It is offered at an estimated price of INR 3, 68,52,000 – 4, 98, 00,000. Lot no. 9, titled ‘The Sprint At Evian (Perrier)’, was created in 1968 as a model for an advertisement for Perrier water. Executed with ink and collage on gilt paper, the composition is adorned with placements of vibrantly coloured figurative collage cutouts. It is estimated to be sold at INR 46, 06, 500 – 53, 95,000. Lot no. 8, another bronze sculpture by the artist titled Homage To Terpsichore (Ed : 211/350) is estimated to be acquired at INR 9, 21, 300 – 13, 28,000.

Joan Miró – L’oustachi:

A work by another important Spanish artist Joan Miró, lot no. 11, is offered with an estimate of INR 18, 46, 200 – 21,58,000. Titled ‘L’oustachi (Ed : 41/50),’ it was executed in 1978.

Marc Chagall – Profile:

Lot no. 20, a signature style work by Marc Chagall, is estimated to sell at INR 3, 68, 52,000 – 4, 98, 00,000. Titled ‘Profile,’ it was executed in 1959 with gouache, colour pencil, Indian ink, colour inks and oil pastel on Japanese paper.

Andy Warhol:

The auction will also offer four works by artist Andy Warhol, one of the most iconic figures of the Retro Era. Lot no. 18 is a portrait work, a style central to Warhol’s art practice. Titled ‘Portrait Of Joseph Beuys’, the work was derived from a single Polaroid photo that Warhol took of German conceptual artist Joseph Beuys. It is estimated to be acquired at INR 1,41, 00,000 – 1, 60, 00,000. Another important portrait work is lot no. 17 titled Jacqueline Kennedy III (Jackie III) 15 (Ed : 19/200). Executed with screen printing on paper in 1966, it is estimated to be sold at INR 20,75,000 – 29,05,000. Lot no. 15 is a unique work titled ‘Dog (Cocker Spaniel)’. Executed with graphite on paper between Circa 1980-1989, it is estimated to be sold at INR 23,30,000 – 25,00,000. Also offered is lot no. 16, one of the posters that Warhol created to commemorate the Fifth New York Film Festival at Lincoln Center, New York, in 1967. It is estimated to be sold at INR 4, 60, 650 – 6, 64,000.

Fernando Botero – Couple:

Lot no. 21, titled ‘Couple’ is a signature style creation by renowned Colombian artist Fernando Botero, executed with pencil & watercolour on paper in 2009. The artistic prowess of Fernando Botero resonates globally owing to this signature style of rotund and inflated forms. This work is estimated to be sold at INR 64, 49, 100 – 74, 70,000.

David Hockney – My Pool And Terrace:

Lot no. 26 is a work by David Hockney, one of the most influential British artists of the 20th century. This work titled ‘My Pool And Terrace (From eight by eight to celebrate the temporary contemporary) (Ed : AP + 250)’ was executed in 1983 and estimated to be sold at INR 18, 46, 200 – 21,58,000.