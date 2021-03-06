Yummy cooking sauces for delicious meals

Pizza and Pasta Sauce

This is a product by Wingreens Farms. It is a Pizza 'N' Pasta Sauce. A delicious and versatile sauce that provides you with the perfect balance between the freshest ingredients from our farms, and a delicious tomato base. Use as a pasta sauce, a pizza spread, a marinade, or just to liven up vegetables & sandwiches. It should be noted that it has a little spice intensity with chilli peppers maybe to accommodate the Indian flavour pallet. It needs to be spread like ketchup, no cooking required. It has Excellent taste and Ideal for pizzas, sandwiches and burgers.

Cooking soy sauce

Maggi brings Cooking Sauce; it is a Thai Seasoning Soy Sauce Bottle with 680 ml of quantity. Maggi is a dark, strong, concentrated cooking sauce produced commercially and sold in bottles. It is a thin sauce, with the consistency of soy sauce or Worcestershire sauce, which it looks like. It is a hydrolysed vegetable protein-based sauce used as a substitute for meat flavouring. It is a pure vegetarian product and contains gluten. This just makes everything taste much better, simple veg fried rice or any Chinese dish with this sauce is enough to make u want to order it again and again.

Oyster Sauce

Panda Brand brings this Oyster Sauce Bottle which comes in a 510 g bottle. Oyster sauce describes a number of sauces made by cooking oysters. The most common in modern use is a viscous dark brown condiment made from oyster extracts, sugar, salt and water thickened with corn starch. Some versions may be darkened with caramel, though the quality oyster sauce is naturally dark. It is simply delicious with all types of foods & vegetables!! Just imagine applying this tasty little stuff to your food and enjoying eating while watching a series or a movie. It can't get better. It was a non-vegetarian product.

Manchurian Sauce

ChefBoss brings Manchurian Cooking Sauce which is Ready to Cook has 175 gm Each per pack. It comes in a Pack of 3. You will only need either your favourite Manchurian balls, veggies or chicken and water. It’s THAT easy! With ChefBoss Manchurian Gravy, all it takes is 10 mins and 3 simple steps to a great tasting dish. So grab this pack, put on your Chef’s hat and make culinary magic Like a boss! Its a sheer pleasure to whip out delicious new dishes at home. But then it comes with the tiring task of organizing the right ingredients and spices, peeling, cutting and chopping, not to mention the cooking time that goes into it. But don’t worry, ChefBoss has your back!