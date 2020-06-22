YOUR HORSE RIDES JUST GOT MORE COMFORTABLE WITH THE BEST SADDLES OUT THERE

Ride Into The Sunset

The Mr. Oreo all-purpose riding horse saddle comes in brown color and suits anyone in the weight range of 80 to 105 kgs. It uses 100% premium leather material with a deeply padded leather seat or optimal comfort. The design also incorporates padded knee rolls in the saddle. You can strap in firmly using the heavy-duty buckles with rollers. This traditional all-purpose saddle makes it possible for the rider to experience and relive the many different English disciplines at a reasonable cost. Riders can now easily find the perfect saddle bag with concealed knee rolls, padded flaps, and a medium-deep padded seat.

Get Back On The Horseback

The Skora all purpose English riding horse saddle is made of 100% premium leather material. It has a deeply padded leather seat for ultimate comfort when horseback riding. The padded knee roll is easy to slip into and give an added cushion for the rider. It features a wide girth with heavy-duty buckles. These buckles can be easily fastened with the rollers. Experience the different English disciplines for horseback riding with this all purpose saddle. It is a perfect seat for riders working on their equitation. The padded panels also make the horse comfortable as well.

The Classic Look

The Raghav Horse Saddle is a throwback to the majesty of horse riding as a sport. This saddle is built around a soft pad, instead of a traditional wooden tree trunk. The saddle itself has intricate designs and artwork, to enhance the regality of the horse rider, whether they are out on a hunt, or demonstrating their skills at a show. The subtle design elements of the treeless Raghav Horse Saddle ensures the rider always retains perfect balance while riding. In addition, Raghav Horse Saddle also has ‘e’ shaped, stirrup bars, to further guarantee riding stability and safety.

Galloping Comfort

The PETWORLD English Jumping Saddle is built for those in complete command of their animals. Built to fit snugly on the animal’s back, the PETWORLD English Jumping Saddle harks back to the glory days of horse riding, with a classic leather design. This design holds up in all riding conditions, whether the rider is out on a peaceful trot along a trail, or galloping along a course for a pleasure ride. The extremely good quality material means the PETWORLD English Jumping Saddle can pack in a lot of durability, while also being a great lightweight option.