Your guide to buy foot massagers for your home

3 Intensity level Foot and Leg Massager

AGARO Amaze Foot and Leg Massager is a 3 Massage level, Vibration and heat massager. It comes with four motors and in colour Silver-Black. This massager uses kneading, rolling and vibration therapy on the vital points of the legs and soles which simulates the positive effects of reflexology. Its vibration and 3 intensity massage relaxes and provides comfort for different body types. It has removable and washable foot sleeves. It can be used by everyone daily for 15 minutes.

Lifelong LLM72 Pain Relief Foot Massager

LLM72 is a massager specially designed for your foot. It has 4 automatic programs and 3 custom massage modes with powerful 40W motor. The three-dimensional biomimetic method of massage not only absorbs the essence of traditional massage techniques, but also uses the core content of modern magnetic therapy and foot health. It has customized operations with easy and compact design. The price is also affordable and comes with 1 year warranty. With its 15 minutes auto shut off mechanism , you don’t have to worry about the duration of usage.

Multiple options

It is a versatile massager with several mechanisms working in conjunction, the Bliss provides advanced relaxation by using several techniques like shiatsu, foot reflexology, acupoint therapy, rolling, squeezing, kneading, scrapping, vibration therapy, and heat therapy. It is small in size which makes it ideal for arms and calves. Features include a touch screen bar with variety of options and removable foot sleeves. This The Electric Foot Hand Calf Massager Machine by Reach Joy can also be used at an inclination. It offers 6 months’ warranty with customer friendly service.

Pain relief

Sterling Foot massager machine reduces pain with kneading function & improving blood circulation. It comes with two options, you can either buy a foot massager or an entire leg massager according to your need. The Foot Massager Pain Relief Machine can be used for feet, ankle, calves, thighs or arms, use it while sitting on a chair or while lying down on a bed. It has a variety of modes and speeds which can be accessed using buttons on the machine. Additional features of the Foot Massager machine is it strengthens muscles, improves your balance and flexibility and helps in toning and shaping your legs.