You will never lose another stationery item with these organizers

Compact mesh design

This Organizer is compact and has a simple 4 compartment design. It is made of black metal wire mesh and has been divided so you can keep your pens, pencils and other stationery items separately. It has two shallow compartments to store erasers, stapler pins or cello tapes. This desk caddy will help you make your desk neater, organized and make it a more efficient workspace. It makes it easy for you to clear clutter. With Spillbox Stationery Stand you will find all your stationery essential easily.

Perfect gift

This is perfect for someone who has a lot of stationery items but very little space to store it. It consists of 8 compartments with a small slide drawer. It can organize pens, pencils, notepads, rulers, markers, scissors, clips, etc. It is made of reinforced steel which is a very sturdy and durable material. The simple mesh design helps to maintain ventilation so dust doesn’t accumulate in the stationery. It is also very cost effective and can be gifted to people who love organizing.

Sophisticated wooden design

This organizer stand will look stunning on your office desk or study table. It is a multifunctional pen stand/ desk organizer. It has a wooden body with rich brown polish that will enhance your desks look. You can keep books, pens, pencils, scissors, glue stick, stapler, etc. in the total seven compartments. It also features a drawer where you can keep comparatively small items. Lukzer Multi-Functional Organizer keeps your desk clutter free and tidy.

It has a durable material

This desk organizer doesn’t take a lot of space and allows you to keep a variety of stationery. It is made of a durable, black, mesh metal wire. You will never misplace another stationery item with the help of this organizer. It has an attractive and sleek industrial look and it is a useful addition to your workspace AmazonBasics Desk Organizer has seven compartments and two additional smaller compartments so you can efficiently organize your stationery. Having this desk organizer will save you a lot of time and money.