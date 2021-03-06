Writing books for the traveler in you

Softbound

The Doodle Voyager Travel Soft Bound Non-Dated a% Diary Notebook is of 80 GSM and has 160 pages and comes along with a theme based bookmark as well. There are two colour variants – white and green. The pages are ruled and the cover has a softbound spot UV cover. This notebook is ideal to capture all your travel memories into words and keep stock of all that you’ve seen and explored. Also, the dimensions of the notebook are - 8.5 x 5.5 inches.

Memo notepad

The DALUCI Memo Notepad/Notebook with Sticky Notes and Clip Holder comes in a diary-style design and there are four different variants to it. The pages are plain and it has 3 different sizes of sticky notes as well as 1 pad of loose shits which are attached to the clip holder. There are approximately 50 pieces of sticky notes for each wad as well as around 50 loose sheets. You could easily take this on your travels, or simply jot down all the points you’ve experienced once back home, putting sticky notes where necessary!

Diary journal

The Storite PU Leather Cover Notebook Diary Journal Travel Notepad has 30 pages in it and the pages are all ruled. The material of the notebook is PU leather and it is a durable hardcover writing pad holder. There is a slot to keep your pen, 4 slots to store your credit and debit cards, 1 transparent slot for storing your ID card as well as 1 slot to store important documents if any. It looks quite stylish and will also take up minimum space during your travels too!

Memo book

The COI Notepad and Memo Book with Sticky Notes and Clip Holder with Pen are available in 5 other variants of either more than one notebook or different coloured ones. It has 3 different sizes of sticky notes and 1 pad of loose sheets along with the clip holder and pen. There are around 50 sticky notes as well as 50 loose sheets in this memo book. The small strips are coloured and are plenty in number, allowing you to take bits and pieces of notes, when out on your travel endeavours!