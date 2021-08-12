Perfect addition to your art kit

This set of 3 calligraphy pens comes in three nib sizes of 1.0mm, 2.0mm and 3.0 mm, so you can use it for a variety of projects and effects. No need to stop in the middle of creating your artwork to switch out your nibs! The chiseled tip shape helps you get a variety of strokes that are both fine and sharp. This is an excellent starter set for beginners or if you are new to calligraphy and need to stock up on the essential supplies.

For that vintage feel

This pack of calligraphy dip pens is truly for the professionals. Crafted from wood and stainless steel, you can immediately tell it is high-quality. In this set, you get 5 pens with 7 different nibs that can be used for just about any project you’re tackling, from calligraphy to sketching and hand lettering. They also come in a premium-looking carrying case so you can take them with you wherever you go. Overall, this set of pens makes for an excellent gift for the budding artist or stationary lover in your life!

Premium looks and performance

This calligraphy set comes with 6 cartridges and 6 gold-plated nibs ranging in width from fine to 6B. It also comes with a convenient cartridge holder you can use to store away all your unused ink cartridges. The ink in these pens simply glides onto the page so you will have a smooth experience while using them for writing or drawing. If you prefer to completely customize your calligraphy experience and frequently swap out your nibs as you please, we would recommend that you purchase this set.