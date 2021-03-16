Work-ready totes that are stylish and functional

A stylish option for work

This bag is elegant yet practical with its minimalist design and pastel blue color. An instant classic has a sleek silhouette that gives it a look of sophistication that’s very practical for daily use. Trendy enough for office use or to head to power lunches, we found the twin flat shoulder straps comfortable to carry. The detachable sling strap allows you to easily switch up how you carry this bag making it a versatile pick for tote lovers everywhere. Grab it today!

Your best daily use bag

The totes’ roomy silhouette makes it so easy to throw all your stuff in the bag and go.

Lightweight, sturdy, and big enough to hold everything from your tablet, headphones, and documents, it fits everything easily. It’s excellent for taking things to the beach, and even as a diaper bag, it’s very sturdy and well-made. The high-quality zipper holds up nicely, while the interior pockets help keep everything organized. If you’re looking for a great shopping tote, this is the best bag for you.

The handy travel tote

Made of faux leather material, this white-colored tote bag is large enough to carry all your daily essentials. Its flat shoulder handles top zip closure, and branded lining make it a posh pick for all your travel needs. The internal compartments are roomy and help keep all your things organized even on the go. We found the back zipper pocket to be highly convenient for easy access to a phone or wallet while keeping it safe against you. If you’re looking for something that’s stylish and easy to carry, look no further.

Best premium option

Beautifully designed and made of pure leather outer, this tote gorgeous work bag can quickly become an after-hours accessory too. The beautifully designed tri-color sling strap couples with the magnetic snap closures give it a truly premium look and feel that’s hard to ignore. The interior zipper closure and roomy interior are great to hold any number of things without looking sloppy. It even has a 1-year manufacturer warranty to give you the ultimate peace of mind. If you’re looking for a tote that will match virtually any outfit or situation seamlessly, this is it.