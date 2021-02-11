Work from anywhere with these top foldable laptop tables

Callas Adjustable Portable Laptop Table

This laptop table has a very attractive design and good finish. The legs can be folded completely to make it highly portable. The vertical extension of legs and angular adjustments (0-30 degrees) of the top make the table highly adjustable. It has soft notches which are given on one side of the flat-top to prevent things from falling down when tilted. The size of the table ensures that all laptop models can be mounted on it. It has a separate place to keep mouse with mouse-pad. It can be used for various purposes from standing workstation to couch desk or breakfast-in-bed tray.

LuvBells Smart Multi-Purpose Laptop Table

This is a multi-purpose table. It can work not only as a laptop table but also as a TV dinner tray, serving table for patients/kids, standing desk for office workers, study table for kids etc. It is made of powder-coated metal tubes and high-quality engineered wood top board making it sturdy and strong. This laptop table has a good compression resistance. The table size when open is 60cm x 40cm x 27cm and when folded is 60cm x 40cm x 6cm. It comes with a tablet and phone holder and also a cup holder. It is highly suitable for people who would need to use the table regularly.

ARREDO Multipurpose Portable Folding Laptop Table

Work from the comfort of your bed without straining your neck or back. The top of this table is wide enough for it to be used as a laptop table as well as study table. You can use this as a portable laptop table, tablet holder, bed table, reading table, breakfast in bed, leisure activities, mobile/tablet holder for video conferencing pen stand/cup holder to make it convenient. This table is made of MDF board and it is very durable. There are no pointed edges and build is long lasting and hence, can be used by kids as well as adults.

Girnar Fashion Multipurpose Foldable Laptop Table

This table has a strong and sturdy structure. It is made of powder-coated metal tubes and high-quality wood. It is suitable for all age groups from 5-year-old child to 80-year-old senior. A smooth surface laptop table can be used for surfing the internet, reading books, painting work, enjoying leisure snack time, serving breakfast among other things. Using it for a simple dining table, laptop computer table, studying desk, serving table, playing board games are also your options. The size of the table when open is 60cm x 40cm x 27cm and when folded is 60cm x 40cm x 6cm making it easy to store as well as carry