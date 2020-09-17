Wooden screen dividers for complete privacy

A very calm vibe spreading divider

This partition has a tree shaped cutting on MDF with a frame of mango wood making it very sturdy and durable. It has four panels with each having a width of 20 inches and a height of 72 inches approximately. These panels are handcrafted from skilled artisans in Kashmiri hand work giving it an elegant and fine finish. If you love Kashmiri designs and handwork, this one is a must buy for you and you will definitely love it. Craftatoz Wooden Kashmiri Handcrafted Partition/Room Divider is made of brown wood with a paint of white making it look peaceful and calm overall.

Perfect for corporate settings (Contemporary style)

This tough and durable divider is made out of medium density fiber wood to have high endurance and long lastivity. They come in a set of 3 panels that are a perfect blend of form and function. It’s design provides excellent privacy and makes a great choice for corporate offices. Artesia Handcrafted 3 Panel Wooden Room Partition/Divider has the dimensions of 72 inches X 20 inches and is in deep brown colour with handcrafted elongated rectangular slit design which allows air to pass easily without compromising with your privacy.

A perfect meshed decoration

A four panel screen divider that is highly durable and sturdy being made of mango wood. It has an intricate design ranging from flowers to leave to mesh overall giving it a traditional look. They fit best in the living room to separate the dining area of the worship place or any other place for residential purpose. If you are a patron of traditional intricate designs, you will definitely love this product. Onlineshoppee Wooden Room Divider can be easily adjusted as per your need and has dimensions of 203 cm in length, 2 cm in width and 182 cm in height.

A simple and decent look

A set of five screen panels diverse that are made from medium density fiber wood being lightweight and extremely durable. They help you with better space utilization ensuring no space is left useless making every inch functional. They have a very simplistic design of splits that gives out a decent and sophisticated look making them suitable for educational institutions, courts and government offices. Apart from having trouble free maintenance, Aarsun 5 Panel Wooden Room Dividers are hand buffed to give them an antique style finish giving them a natural look.