Women's Sarees Under Rupees 1,500

Perfect for Religions Functions

A saree heavily designed in traditional style which would go precept for any religious occasion or pujas. It is made from soft lichi silk fabric with jacquard and zari woven in kanjivaram style giving it a very rich feel. Applix Style Women Soft Lichi Silk Saree With Blouse Piece Green has a beautiful colour combination of green and red with golden work on it gives off a very vibrant look. Pair this saree with intricately designed gold jewellery to finish off the look.

Simple yet Luxurious Look

If you are looking for a saree that will go for any occasion but is simple without any glitters and heavy artwork, this saree is for you. It is made from Banarasi silk giving you utmost comfort and is lightweight thus can be worn for long hours without getting tired. COTTON SHOPY Women's Banarasi Silk Saree With Blouse Piece has zari woven work on it in kanjivaram style in multi-colour that stands out in a bold and beautiful way on the dark blue background. The golden and maroon border truly compliments it.

Effortless draping fabric

A saree with very attractive and soothing hues of blue having intricate floral design woven in zari and stones, embroidered on the borders. It is made from georgette fabric that is light in weight and breathable. The saree is structured in a way to nicely drape across your body and flowing effortlessly down creating an eye-catching look. If you are looking for a saree to be worn at an evening party, you should definitely consider Arohi Designer Women's Georgette Saree.

Heavy Embroidery Work Saree

A saree having the evergreen colour combination of pink and grey heavy embroidery with mirror work on it. It is made from satin fabric that gives it a very shiny look along with a very soft feel that will give you complete comfort. Nivah Fashion Women's Satin and Net Mirror Embroidery Work Saree drapes very beautifully on your frame owing to the wrinkle resistant property of satin making it perfect to be worn on any wedding occasion or a festive party.