Women's long cotton T-shirts for casual wear

F.R.I.E.N.D.S themed print

This is a 100% cotton fabric made this long t-shirt easily classifies as a t-shirt dress that is very comfortable. It is made in a regular type fit with a round neck style and three-fourth sleeve. This white F.R.I.E.N.D.S theme printed t-shirt dress will end up till your mid-thighs and has two pockets provided. If you are looking for a t-shirt dress, STATUS MANTRA Women's Long T-shirt with Pocket is the one for you.

A combo of 4 t-shirts

This set of 4 t-shirts are made from 100% super soft combed cotton fabric that will keep you at ease the whole time you wear them. They all have printed quotes and graphics on them due to which you are advised not to directly iron or bleach on them. The t-shirts have half sleeves with round necks and will end a few inches above your knees. They come in the pack of grey, pink, blue and coral. TRAZO Printed Round Neck Half Sleeve Long Cotton T Shirts are best fit for sleep wear.

Very trendy styled

This long t-shirt has very comfortable material that feels soft on skin and does not irritate at all. It has half sleeves with a round neck style and side cuts that allows very easy movement without any restriction. It has a printed graphic on it and is provided with pockets on each side. If you are looking for a casual wear long t-shirt, just go for the Plush Women's Long T-shirt and you won’t be disappointed. Pair this long t-shirt that ends below your hips with any jeans or leggings and your casual outfit is ready.

Complete comfort

This is a solid maroon coloured long t-shirt that has excellent stitching making it strong and durable. It has a round neck and half sleeves made out of a fabric that has a high absorption capacity along with being very breathable thus providing you utmost comfort. EASY 2 WEAR Women T-Shirts Loose and Long Fit is best for gym wear, so if you are looking for one,just go for this. Pair it up with tracks or leggings and sports shoes and you are ready to hit the gym.