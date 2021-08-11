Flat heels

Vans and Marvel join forces to celebrate the iconic "Off The Wall" superheroes of the Marvel Universe with an epic collaboration across a range of footwear, apparel, and accessories. These amazing leather Vans Women Classic Slip-On Loafers Features Black Widow graphics and combine the sturdy slip-on silhouette with textile uppers, padded collars, elastic side accents, signature rubber waffle outsoles, and custom collaboration labeling.

Velvet material

Catch up with the latest trend with extreme comfort at your feet with Myra Women’s Velvet Loafer Shoes- MS1196C. This pair of loafers is easy to wear by simply sliding on your feet. The Solid upper velvet body gives it an elegant and decent look making these pairs a perfect choice for any casual, party & formal event. The soft lining makes it skin-friendly which enables you to wear these amazing loafers for a long duration. Made out of TPR elastomer material and Suede.

Trendy design

Take your slip-on oomph to the next level with Mochi Women’s Loafer with a round toe and flat heel, footwear that suits your personality. This loafer is made with a good synthetic material which is skin-friendly and offers very trendy designs, to make it suit perfectly to your personality. Sneak around for some fun on breezy days with these flats on.

Wedge heels

Talking about footwear and not looking up to Bata is the last thing to do. The Bata Women’s Balbina Loafers prove this thing with their elegant look and eye-catching design. The 1-inch wedge heel with extreme comfort and easy slip-on is just an add-on to its skin-friendly synthetic material. So get ready to flaunt your pair as you step out.