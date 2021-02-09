Women's hair removal systems that guarantee smooth, supple skin

Painless and precise

This two-speed rechargeable hair removal system takes care of your tweezing and epilation needs. It has a pivoting head that allows you to groom tricky, hard-to-reach areas and a bright detail light that picks up on stray hairs you would otherwise miss. Its ergonomic design makes grooming simple and the removable head makes cleaning up afterwards a breeze. You can use Remington's hair removal system on wet and dry skin. It's gentle enough to use as frequently as you need to.

For fast-growing hair

This system uses Intense Pulsed Light (IPL) technology that removes hair in a series of light flashes. The machine has five different energy modes that you can use for different areas on your body. For instance, the flash mode emits only a single pulse of light needed for the kind of precise grooming required around the eyebrows. You will notice a visible reduction in hair growth after about 8 treatments. This clinically tested product is safe and gentle and especially useful for people with fast-growing body hair.

For quick epilation

Very few of us have the time for elaborate hair removal systems. With this cordless epilator from Philips, you're done and dusted (and hairless) in record time. Move the extra-wide epilator head over your skin just once and you've got yourself an effortless shave. The contact cap is gentle on your skin and the light allows you to spot the softer hair strands that lie flat and often go unnoticed. This epilator comes with a separate area cap for your bikini line. It can be used on wet and dry skin and removes hair so efficiently that you can go up to four weeks between sessions. A perfect choice for busy women.

For frequent use

This portable, painless epilator from German manufacturer Braun gets our vote for how precise it is. It targets areas with as little as 4mm hair which makes it a great choice for women who don't like the inconvenience of waiting for hair to grow back in between grooming sessions. It also has a long battery life, is quite noiseless and is gentle on the skin, especially if you exfoliate before use. It comes with a shaver head, a trimmer cap, a high-frequency massage cap, a sensitive area cap, a facial cap and an efficiency cap.