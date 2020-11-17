Wireless triband routers you need right now

A router your family and wallet will love

Ideal for home use, this device offers all the benefits of a speedy mesh router, but at a lower price. Capable of delivering WiFi speeds up to 3Gbps, you won't have to wait for 4K entertainment to buffer with this router. Signals dropping and dead spots around the home won't worry you anymore as this device boasts a coverage range of up to 3000 feet. You'll appreciate this router's compact size that allows you to install it in the smallest of places like on a desk or small shelf.

If you're looking for an affordable upgrade of your current home WiFi router, this one's a great choice.

Future proof your home network

Featuring next-generation WiFi 6 technology, this great router offers four times increased data capacity to handle a growing home network. Offering impressive coverage that suits most homes, you can safely connect all your devices from laptops to smart TVs to high-speed internet. If you're worried about your child's safety online, you can breathe a little easier thanks to the advanced family protection features of this router. Through a user-friendly app, you can restrict access to sites and apply security settings to any individual device connected on the network.

For the perfect blend of performance and security, this router has our approval.

Best for smart home connectivity

Controlling smart gadgets and appliances just got a whole lot easier thanks to this feature-packed router. Supporting speeds of up to 11Gbps, you'll have access to HD content with lightning speed. With six times more capacity than previous WiFi technology, you can simultaneously connect over 40 devices to this super-fast router. You'll have no problems keeping all your devices online as this router delivers outstanding performance even through walls. Apart from the easy setup, you'll love the features of the dedicated app that include, internet speed tests, and remote access to your connected devices, among others.

If you're looking for an incredibly fast and capable router, choose this one.

Ideal for serious gamers

With a 1.8Ghz CPU and 1GB of RAM, this router is capable of keeping up with the raw power needs of the most competitive of gamers. This router's intelligent prioritization of traffic gives you a tactical advantage while gaming and fast tracks streaming for an immersive 4K experience. Featuring 360-degree protection, this router comes with robust security features that include a firewall, antivirus and cutting edge intrusion prevention. Delivering impressive speed and a full-throttle wireless performance, this incredible device takes everything that's great about a tri-band router and applies it to gaming.

For an exceptional gaming experience coupled with malware protection, we highly recommend buying this router.