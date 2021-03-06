Wireless dongles so that you are never offline

Super compact

MERCUSYS has a Nano USB WiFi Dongle MW150US which is Wireless Adapter for PC Desktop, Laptop and Support Windows. With its ultra-compact design, the MW150US is extremely convenient for usage at home or outside. All you need to do is connect this miniature adapter to a computer’s USB port. The Soft AP function allows the MW150US to immediately turn your PC or laptop into a Wi-Fi hotspot if you are using an existing wired connection. Then you can just leave it there without any worry. This miniature adapter can achieve wireless speeds of up to 150Mbps, making it ideal for smooth web surfing, rapid file downloads, and stable Internet calls.

Smooth surfing

INTEHA has 1000 Mbps Mini Wireless USB WiFi Receiver. The Adapter Dongle is for PC, Desktop and Laptops with External Antenna in the colour Black. This portable mini wireless USB adapter allows you to connect PC to a wireless network and access high-speed Internet connection. It's ideal for internet surfing and on-line gaming. Wireless N speed up to ideal for internet surfing and on-line gaming. Supports WIN2K, XP, VISTA, WIN7,LINUX operating system. Supports wireless roaming technology for high-efficient wireless connections. Seamlessly compatible with 802.

Nano adapter

Tenda brings W311MI Wireless N150 USB Adapter Nano. This wireless USB adapter with Wi-Fi transmission speed 3 times faster than 802. It has a ultra compact design that easily fits into the USB slot of your computer so its ideal for use when travelling. It can connect desktop with USB port to wireless network for Internet. So now you can add wireless Internet without opening the PC. It is suitable for email, browsing Internet and file sharing. The super small Wireless USB adaptor easily connects your PC to a wireless network for Internet connectivity and file sharing. It is not visible when plugged into the USB port. You can carry it while travelling or used in crowded workspace.

For older computers

Live Tech brings this WD04 Nano 150 MBPS USB Wireless Adapter Dongle which is a Gold Plated USB with Real High Speed. It comes with 4 Year Warranty. The Wireless USB Adapter is great for those who want to upgrade older computers to be able to access the internet over a Wireless-N network. The Fully featured 802.11n WiFi adapter can be used as a permanent wireless connection on Notebook, Netbooks and almost any computing device running Windows, MAC and Linux Operating Systems. This is Offering greatly improved WiFi performance and range over existing WiFi devices. These Speedy wireless transmission at up to 150Mbps are ideal for video streaming or internet calls.