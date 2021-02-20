Whole spices to stock up on right away

Simmer this spice to release its aromatic flavour

Bay leaf is a common ingredient in many rice dishes, savoury soups and stews. Bay leaves ideally should be added at the beginning of cooking as the longer they simmer, the more time they have to release its aromatic mild flavour and allow a seamless infusion in any dish. A must-have in your pantry for its umpteen health benefits, this 100g packet has enough and more leaves to flavour multiple dishes. It comes in a handy zipper stand-up pouch that makes it easy to store or identify in your kitchen cabinet. For durability, store in a cool and dry place, avoid using a wet spoon to handle this. Pick this up to flavour, aroma and health benefits.

A spice high on health benefits sourced from Kanyakumari

Cloves improve digestion, aids in the efficient functioning of insulin, is good for bones and joints, boosts the immune system and does much more. This dried flower bud, popular as a medicinal spice, is also known for its distinctive aroma and flavour. Pungent if eaten raw, this bottle of cloves comes in a serving size of 200g. Sourced from the hills of Comorin in Kanyakumari, the ingredient is naturally grown, handpicked, sun-dried, cleaned and packed. Pick it up for its value for money quantity delivered in a sturdy plastic jar.

For your daily dose of antioxidants

Native to Sri Lanka, these cinnamon tree sticks are almost available in every Indian home. A little bit of cinnamon goes a long way, and its antioxidant properties are what makes it especially beneficial to include in your diet. Suited for both sweet and savoury dishes, cinnamon has been revered through time for its sweet yet spicy flavour and intense sweet fragrance. This 50g packet comes with no artificial colours and preservatives and is neatly packed in transparent packaging for ease of daily use. Suitable for everyday use, add this Cassia whole cinnamon sticks in your tea or warm water for your daily dose of antioxidants.

Herbal warmth in your savoury and sweet dishes

This brand of spices is probably among the most accessible ones in most supermarkets. Their range of spices includes Elaichi or cardamom which is popularly nicknamed as the 'queen of spices'. The health benefits of cardamom have been shown to help lower blood pressure and manage blood sugar thanks to its high magnesium levels. Hygienically packed, you get 100g of cardamom at an extremely sensible cost. More importantly, it includes no artificial colours or preservative and yet can be used all year round to flavour any dish. Add to cart if you enjoy the herbal warmth of this spice in your dishes and beverages.