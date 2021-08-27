For smoother mixes

This blender runs on a powerful 300 Watts motor capable of perfectly blending any dessert mixture. The cone-shaped beaters the mixer comes with, attach easily and securely for a smooth blending experience. The beaters are made from high-grade stainless steel to ensure their durability. They are also dishwasher-safe for added convenience. A large handle allows you to comfortably grip the hand mixer without the risk of accidental slips. Hand blenders are a great way to save time in the kitchen. Buy this hand mixer for its powerful motor and blending capabilities.

Get to baking faster

This hand mixer is a pleasure to use. The powerful motor makes blending cake batter, cream and egg whites a breeze. The hand blender offers 5-speed controls to tackle thicker doughs and mixes, making your favourite chocolate chip cookies just got a whole lot easier. It is operable with just one hand because of the easily accessible controls and the mixer's lightweight. A container to store the blending attachments comes with the mixer, so you never lose them. It provides a fast and easy way to get work done, especially if you have a ton of baking to do. Buy this hand mixer for the variable speed control it offers.

For light, fluffier cakes

This hand mixer offers you 7 speeds to get that perfect batter texture every time. The first 5 speeds are great for mixing dry ingredients, salad dressing and creams. On the 6-7 speed, you can whip heavier foods like boiled potatoes to make a creamy potato mash. The 7-speed control allows you to slowly increase the mixer's power to the desired level without creating a splatter, preventing an unsightly mess. The gradual increase in power also allows the motor to heat up gently, which can help its performance and longevity. Buy this hand blender for amazing results every time.

Performance you can rely on

This hand mixer is a handy addition to any kitchen. The mixer helps you get the perfect consistency in your cake or dessert mixes. It ships with 2 beaters and 2 dough hooks for all your mixing needs. The mixer's beaters are designed to incorporate air in your batter to make them light and fluffy. The 2 dough hooks help with heavier mixes like bread and cookie dough. The hand mixer weighs just 490 grams and is very convenient to hold in one hand for operation. It is compact and does not take up a lot of closet space when stored. Buy this hand blender for its lightweight and compact design.