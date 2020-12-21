Wedding bangle sets that look great

Non-allergic

The YouBella Jewellery Gold Plated Pearl Bracelets are suitable to both women and young girls. There are three sizes available – 2.4 inches, 2.6 inches and 2.8 inches. These bangles are ideal irrespective of whether you’re looking to match with a dress or any traditional wear. It is both lead and nickel free, taking into consideration international standards, making it skin friendly. The plating is non-allergic so you can wear it for long hours at a stretch. Prevent the bangles from coming in contact with chemicals, oils or perfumes, to help them maintain their colour longer!

Glossy look

The NMII Base Metal and Zircone Bangles are suitable for both women and young girls. There are four different sizes available and there are a total of 16 colour variants available including this red one as well as another multicolour option as well. These bangles are beautiful and glossy to look at, having a flower design pattern. It is made of high quality zircone and beads which is sure to match with any attire you pair it with. It comes in a pack of twenty, which you can divide for both hands and wear, looking fabulous while you’re at it!

Plastic made

The Lucky Jewellery Red Designer Chura is a Bridal Punjabi Dulhan’s chura and it is available in 5 different sizes, right from extra small to extra large. It is made of plastic and comes in a bright red colour. In order to ensure that the shine of the bangle remains intact, it is suggested that you store it in a ziplock bag and avoid getting it in contact with chemicals, water or perfumes. After use, make sure that you clean it with a soft dry cloth. Wear this at your wedding and look absolutely gorgeous in it!

Alloy metal

The Chinar Jewels Bottle Green Golden Bangle Set comes in four sizes, such as – 2.4 inches, 2.6 inches, 2.8 inches and 2.10 inches, and is made up of alloy metal, which is extremely light weight as well as skin friendly. These stylish and fashionable bangles can be worn with traditional Indian wear, and it goes well for all occasions. These Chinar Jewels bangles are an ideal party wear too, in case you intend on combining it with some other attire! Wear it and look the part – every time!