Wax heaters for removing unwanted hair

Shock proof wax heaters

This shockproof wax heater is suitable for melting liposoluble wax up to an optimum temperature(85-95⁰C) and automatically maintains this temperature by switching the heater ON and OFF indicated by the light on the switch. Ozomax Wax Heater is made up of durable unbreakable material with a non-stick coated container and a waxing spatula. Size 14 x 13.9 x 16 cm and weight of 425g makes it handy and easily portable. It is best suited for women who wish to wax at the comfort of their home and tend to travel frequently.

Wax heater Combo

FLUZOV Wax Heater for Hard, Strip and Paraffin Waxing with Knife & 70 Strip Wax Heater Combo is suitable for professional salon and personal home use, also great for nail technicians, mobile therapists and students. Handy and easy to clean due to the compact size 17.78 x 10.16 x 10.16 cm and weight 200g. It has a user-friendly design and a sturdy body with a sensitive thermostat for automatic temperature control. This wax heater is compatible with all types of wax for safer hair removal leaving behind a smooth and charming skin.

Wax warmer

A wax warmer with dimensions 21.34 x 21.34 x 16.26 cm; 660 Grams having a removable aluminium pot with a handle and see-through cover is perfect for home and professional use. Gets you a smooth, silky skin that lasts long. KYLIE Pro Wax100 Warmer Hot Wax Heater consists of a heating coil moulded in a durable material for faster heating with an easy-to-use temperature controller. It is suitable for every type of waxing and for parts like bikini, arm, legs, back and armpits.150W power rated with 1 US plug.

Professional Wax heater

ASBAH AB 3001 Professional Wax HEATER Body (Liposoluble Wax Heater) (Multi) is a durable, portable and a lightweight (dimension 25.8 x 20.7 x 19.6 cm; 1.74 Kg) waxing heater. Automatic switch on/off indication for maintaining the suitable temperature. It is a liposoluble wax heater suitable for home and professional use. Also suitable for different wax types like Rica, Brazilian etc. Can be used for direct heating tin and available in multiple design and colours.