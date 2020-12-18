Waterproof mascara for never-ending eyelashes

From day to night

100% waterproof, this mascara is formulated to give you long lush natural looking lashes. The application of this mascara has to be a tad faster since the formula is fast drying. Its long-lasting formula will easily take you from day to night without the need for constant touch-ups. The combination of the mascara wand with the waterproof and run-resistant finish helps to volumize, lengthen and separate the lashes. To make the most of it, apply to bare lashes in an upward direction from the root to the top. This one is a great buy if you are looking for long-lasting waterproof mascara

Say no to flaking, clumping or smudging

This mascara is made with the goodness of castor oil, rose oil and cornflower extract. Together the formula works to give you a creamy balmy effect that glides super smoothly onto your lashes without flaking, clumping or smudging. The hourglass shape of the brush is strengthened with 200 bristles which ensures that all your lashes are well coated to make them look voluminous and long. Whether a makeup pro or a beginner, this waterproof mascara is a great investment for voluptuous volume and intense length in just one swipe.

Better than falsies

A perfect tool to accentuate your lashes, this dark black mascara gives a rich voluminous look to complete your eye make. One application of this mascara will make you feel glamorous and give you a similar feeling of wearing falsies. Its intense dark formula has a long-lasting effect that glides smoothly on your lashes to give it a dramatic updo. Place the mascara brush at the base of your lashes and gently sweep it in an upward motion to make them look thicker, longer and lifted. Suitable for women who love a dramatic eye.

Add drama and glamour to you eyes

This mascara has one many a beauty awards for its formula and its long-lasting effects. The Hypercurl formula in the mascara works to give you aa dual effect: it instantly builds 3 times the volume in your lashes and helps curl them, giving you thick, curly lashes that look ultra-glam. Apply an initial coat on your upper lashes in a zig-zag motion and wait for a few minutes for it to dry before applying the second coat. It comes with an anti-clump brush to give your lashes a better definition and increased staying power that lasts for up to 18 hours. Perfect for women who are always on the go and need a product that delivers it all in just a few applications.