Perfect for students

This sketchbook is made with 100% cotton which gives the pages a lovely texture. It has been bound in a way that makes it easy to tear out loose sheets. This comes in quite handy if you’re a student who needs to submit your work or if you just frequently like to display your artwork. The 300 GSM paper has a medium roughness, which makes it ideal for various painting techniques. If you’re looking to upgrade your art kit with an affordable watercolour book, add this one to your cart.

Perfect for beginners

This A4 size watercolour pad comes with 15 sheets, and it is an excellent choice for everyday use. The best part? The paper doesn’t warp or buckle and lose its shape by the time your watercolour artwork has dried. In case you like to mix it up, the paper texture works just as well for colouring with pastels, acrylics, and poster colours. If you’re in the market for your very first sketchbook or a beginner to the watercolour world, we would recommend this one.

Affordable ivory watercolor sheets

This set of cold pressed watercolour papers is A4 size and comes in a beautiful ivory colour, unique from the standard white. It has 24 sheets so it will last you for quite a while too. It’s one of the most affordable options out there, and is excellent for beginners to use. These sheets are also acid and chlorine free which means they are better for the environment as well. If you’re looking to try out a new book for your artwork that comes with a good quantity of sheets, this is a great one to buy.

Compact watercolour pad

This watercolour pad measures 270 mm by 190 mm and comes with hot pressed sheets with a thickness of 300 GSM. The quality and texture of this paper makes it great for all types of mediums including watercolour. Since it’s wire bound, you can carry it with you to use as and when inspiration strikes without worrying about any loose papers falling out. If you are looking for a travel-friendly watercolour pad that’s also a good size, this is the right one for you.