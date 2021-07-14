Wipes that get the job done

These multi-purpose kitchen wipes are a home-makers dream. They are colorful and lightweight. The wipes can be used as a placemat for dishes, an easy solution for kids with sticky fingers. They are absorbent enough to hold almost 14 times their weight in water. The kitchen wipes can be washed about 7 to 8 times, which more than triples the use of a single wipe. Lovely bright patterns liven your kitchen counter and add to your kitchen aesthetic. Buy these wipes to save on bulky, expensive paper towels.

Clean like you mean it

Made from non-woven fabric, these kitchen wipes are engineered to be an effective cleaning solution in the kitchen. It comes in a pack of 2, with each pack containing 80 reusable wipes. Considering, each reusable wipe does the job of at least 10 paper towels, that's a whole lot of savings. The washable kitchen wipes can be used for cleaning wet or dry spills, leaving your kitchen counter and tables sparkling clean. Buy these washable wipes and never have to deal with disintegrating paper towels again.

Cleaning power in the kitchen

These washable sponge wipes are handy for cleaning just about anything, from kitchen tops and appliances to glassware. The sponge wipes are made of cellulose, a material that is easy to clean and fast to dry, so you don’t have to deal with soggy kitchen towels anymore. You can wash it clean and use it multiple times. The wipes are also lint-free, which means no more particle residue on your mirrors, glassware or kitchen appliances. These 100% biodegradable wipes are the answer to messy kitchens and surfaces everywhere.

For a kitchen that deserves the best

Measuring 23cm x 21cm these reusable towels are a must-have for any kitchen. Made from non-woven fabric, these towels are tough and very absorbent. For those who are environmentally conscious, you will be glad to know that the towels are made from regenerative forest by-products and are completely recyclable. A pretty wave pattern adds to its charm. A thorough rinsing after each use will keep these wipes looking fresh and ready for their next big job. Effective and environmentally friendly, these wipes are worth the buy.