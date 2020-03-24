Wash, rinse, repeat - great shampoos to beat the summer!

WOW Organics Apple Cider Vinegar Shampoo

Anyone with oily hair will testify to the fact the grease build up is fast and real. Hair becomes flat and limp sometimes within 24 hours of washing. This kind of hair needs a shampoo that cleanses oils from strands, tones the scalp and restores the hair and scalps pH balance.

With all the benefits attached to using a sulphate and paraben free shampoo, it isn’t difficult to understand why so many of us are now turning to healthier ways to clean and style our hair. The WOW Organics Apple Cider Vinegar Shampoo is this, and more. It also helps improve circulation to the scalp while making even the scalp's natural sebum production. It is great to control hair fall. If you thought apple cider vinegar was just to manage weight loss, you did not know about its benefits to the hair. It is rich in vitamins and minerals, and a great exfoliator. And yes, don't miss their conditioner too!

Mamaearth Onion Hair Fall Shampoo for Hair Growth & Hair Fall Control, with Onion Oil & Plant Keratin

Onion oil is the latest trend in the beauty circuit. Rich in sulphur and antioxidants, it’s known to promote hair growth and strengthen the hair. Mamaearth’s onion shampoo is packed with powerful natural ingredients to stimulate blood circulation in the scalp while nourishing the hair roots. Say goodbye to all the frizz and harsh shampoos of your past. This one gently cleanses the hair and scalp without stripping it of oils, while making it softer and more manageable, promoting hair growth. Better yet, it's toxin-free and safe for coloured or chemically treated hair.



Dove Intense Repair Shampoo, 340ml

We love our Dove. Period. Tried and tested, the Intense Repair Shampoo is one of our all time favorites. Blow Drying, colouring and chemical straightening and curling can leave your hair dry and sapped for moisture. This is when most of us go in search of that miracle solution that will fix the core problem. That’s what makes this intense repair shampoo the perfect solution to restore your hair to its bouncy, glossy self. It’s nourishing creams, oils and proteins are great for rebuilding damaged hair from within. The results have always been visible within a few washes. Ps. use it with the conditioner, always.

MATRIX By fbb Opti Care Smooth Straight Shampoo - 200Ml With Conditioner 98G

If you have straightened, permed, hot tonged or hair that has been through a lot of treatments, stop right here. Created by experts, the Matrix OptiCare Smooth shampoo and conditioner feels like the most effective way to get professional care on a budget. We have picked this duo, cause if you are looking for salon like hair at home, you cannot miss the conditioner. You can restore life and smoothen your crazy hair with this dynamic pair that helps control frizz even when the weather gets hot, sticky and intolerably humid.

