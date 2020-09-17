Wash, Rinse and Repeat with these efficient 7 kg washing machines

Reliable, deep cleaning with quick-drying

This product is an excellent purchase if you have three to four people in your household. With several high-tech features that allow you to save electricity and time, this machine lets you have fresh laundry in just 60 minutes. If you suffer from allergies, you will appreciate the AllergyPlus mode that washes your clothes at 60 degrees, effectively eliminating allergy-causing particles. This machine's ultra-fast 1200RPM spin cycle can help you dry your clothes faster. Manufactured with German engineering, you won't have to worry about the reliability of this product.

Choose this machine if you're looking for a quick wash that cleans your clothes thoroughly.

For an even wash every time

This product is a great solution for all your home laundry needs from delicate clothes to large sheets. If you have problems with hard water in your area, you're sure to love the Aqua Energie feature that filters out impurities and dissolves detergent better. A feature that we really appreciate is that this machine lets you pause the wash and add laundry even during the wash cycle. You won't have any problems with wobbling or an uneven wash thanks to the automatic feature that redistributes clothes in the machine if it detects an imbalance.

If you're looking for a machine that washes your clothes with the same care as a hand wash, then this one's for you.

Hygienic deep washing that's tough on stains

This machine gives you greater control of your Laundry. Through fabulous built-in NFC technology, this machine lets you customize your wash cycles using your smartphone. Loaded with features that can help you tackle the most stubborn stains, this product also has powerful cleaning features like Steam Wash and the rust-proof stainless steel drum to ensure your clothes are free from allergens and germs. You don't need to stress about power failures as this smart machine automatically continues from where it left off when the power is back.

This product is an excellent choice to give you peace of mind and protect your family's clothes from germs.

Perfect washing even with low water pressure

Attractive and sleek, this machine gives you access to 16 wash programs to keep your clothes their freshest best. This product lets you experience low vibration and quieter operation as it uses reliable inverter motor technology. The standout feature of this machine is that it uses advanced technology that lets you get a perfect wash even with near-zero water pressure. Well designed and rust-resistant, the stainless steel drum equipped with 128 muscles with small drain holes helps you to protect your clothes from abrasion and damage while getting a deep clean.

Power and water-efficient, this machine is a worthwhile investment for any household.