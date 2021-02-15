Wall stickers to teach kids in a fun way

Wild ride

This sticker from Solimo contains a picture of animals from the jungle. They add your wall color, design and brighten up your room. The stickers are made up of PVC material so it is long-lasting. It is easy to apply with the self-adhesive glue on the back. They can be used on walls, tiles, and smooth surfaces. They are a great way to teach young children about animals.

Waterproof

Teaching alphabets to children can cause you to pull your hair out in frustration. StickMe brings to you a colorful and budget-friendly solution in the form of these wall stickers to spice up the interiors and make it interesting. The stickers are alphabets that helps your kids to learn on an everyday basis. Their Stickers are non-toxic and waterproof. The stickers are made of premium quality, waterproof and durable material, the stickers will last long for up to 4-7 years.

Fruity time

Decal o decal stickers consist of a picture of all the fruits. The stickers are made up of PVC material so it is long-lasting. It is easy to apply with the self-adhesive glue on the back. It gives you a matte finish on the wall. This is the perfect product for you if you have very young children. The design is bright and catchy and your little ones will learn fruits very quickly.

Easy to use

This Luke and Lilly wall sticker is perfect for the family lounge, bedroom, cafe and restaurant, kid’s room, nursery room, etc. the stickers consists of numbers. The stickers are made of PVC, are non-dangerous and waterproof. These wall stickers adorn your home just in minutes. The sticker is very easy to apply on walls, just remove the sticker from the backing paper and apply it to the area you want. The stickers are cut out so they are to be stuck in order.