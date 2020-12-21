Wall paintings that beautify your home

Butterfly painting

This is a beautiful butterfly painting made with multiple colours. It has a high quality dark black matt finish frame and is made from high quality synthetic wood. It has matt coating and does not require glass. It is cleanable with moist cloth. It is a perfect wall decorations painting for the living room, bedroom, kitchen, office, hotel, dining room, office, bathroom, bar. It is extremely light weight with multi-effects and water proof. The villa's painting with the frame is quite abstract and mysteriously beautiful. You can gift this to a family or a friend. It is of good quality and durable.

Cherry blossoms

This Tamatina painting is a wonderful scenery of cherry blossoms alongside a lake. It has a gallery wrap frame. The painting is eco-friendly and made of 100% pure cotton canvas. It is specially designed only for fine art reproduction. High quality sleeper wood is used for the frame. It is clean, tough and cured and has an equally strong support in the middle so the frame would not bend over the years. Walls look awesome, elegant & beautiful. The frame promises great durability and sturdiness. It is made of rich colours and oil-based premium inks, these paintings embody an elegant style with its patterns and give your wall the luxury enhancement that it needs.

Canvas Frame

This amazing painting is colourful and full of feathers. It has high definition digitally printed on canvas using high quality machinework. It is ready to use. No need for complex installation. It is a large painting and modern art work. The vivid colours of arts would brighten your walls. It can be hanged on 2-3 screws easily. The canvas painting print is stretched on a wooden frame to give the look of an original art painting. The side margins are also printed to create a particularly decorative effect. It is a perfect choice or living room and bed room wall painting.

Starry Night wall painting

This painting is a replica free flowing painting of a beautiful starry night by Van Gogh. It is a premium cotton canvas framed painting. Sturdy frames are made of imported wood. It is printed with high quality printing technology to achieve a matte finished, sharp and vivid visual décor. It is a borderless frame. It has matte finish and the print is fade resistant. The theme of the painting is abstract, modern and religious art. It is durable and of high quality. It can be hung on your living room walls or for a fact even in the walls of your bedroom to enhance the look and aesthetic of the room.