Wall-mounted Kitchen chimneys under 15K

Hassle-free, filterless chimney

This chimney makes for an ideal addition to Indian kitchens that use lots of oil. Featuring filterless technology, with this chimney, you can experience smokeless and dust-free cooking. You’ll find that keeping it clean is effortless with just a touch of a button. Using heat to clean itself this fantastic chimney collects residual oil particles in an easy to clean oil collection chamber. A notable feature is that this chimney uses motion sensors to detect movement around it so you can operate it without direct contact.

For a zero maintenance chimney that lets you focus on your cooking, pick this one.

Excellent performance with classy looks

Loaded with impressive features, there’s plenty to love about this chimney. The black powder coating and toughened glass top add a touch of class to your kitchen. While the powerful motor removes all harmful smells and odours, the stainless steel baffle filters do a good job at collecting grease and oil residue. We love the convenience of the touch control panel with its digital display that makes this chimney easy to operate. You’ll find the two well-placed LED lights a handy addition as they let you see better when you’re cooking.

If you’re looking for a powerful chimney with a premium look, you can’t go wrong buying this one.

Silent, durable chimney

From a respected kitchen appliance brand, you won’t have to stress about its robustness or reliability. A feature we appreciate is how silent this chimney is. At just 48db, it helps you maintain a quiet kitchen environment while keeping the air clean. Featuring energy-saving LED lights and an efficient motor, this appliance has low energy consumption that saves electricity in the long run. With simple push buttons, using this chimney is easy, and it even comes with a separate light button so you can use it as an additional light source.

For a quiet chimney that’s reliable and will last many years, we highly recommend buying this one.

Powerful features at a pocket-friendly cost

Featuring a stainless steel body, this sleek chimney effortlessly rids your kitchen of oil and grime. With the flexibility of three selectable speeds, you can adjust the suction power as per your cooking style. Designed with a wide suction chamber, this chimney is ideal for small to medium-sized kitchens. Thanks to the inbuilt oil collection cup and advanced dual layer filters, you can have peace of mind when it comes to cleaning and maintenance. To sweeten the deal, this chimney comes with a free installation kit in the box.

If you’re in the market for an extremely capable chimney that’s an excellent value for money, your search ends here.