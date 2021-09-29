Graceful look

This wall clock has a classic royal peacock design which is graceful. It comes in the size of 12X12 inches and is made from high quality MDF wood. It is studded with stones and runs on the power of a battery. This wall clock is easy to clean with dry cloth. It is decorated with charm to provide your wall at one or work a very elite appearance. asian multistore hub Wood Round White Diamond Theme Ajanta Wall Clock for Home Decor , 12x12 Inch is an ideal gift for several occasions such as house warming, birthday, wedding, engagement, etc.

Vintage feel

This beautiful wall clock is made up with plastic which gives home a vintage look. It is suitable for hanging in your office, home and other corner of your home. It is made from export quality material and has battery operated quartz movements. It has plastic stones work which gives a beautiful and rich look. The size of this clock is 35 X 25 X 5 centimetres. KK Craft Wall Clocks for Home & Office ( Designer Wall Clocks for Home) has appealing colours and enhances the look of your home or office décor.

Stylish design

This classic wall clock captures the beauty of present style and elegance to your home décor and will leave your guests a deep impression. It comes in the size of 27 X 27 centimetres. This clock is made from high-quality material with long-lasting colours which makes the clock durable and one for a kind. It is suitable for living room, bedroom, kid’s room, kitchen and offices. It functions on battery power. HOUZZ DECOR Analog Stylish Wall Clock for Home/Living Room Bedroom Kitchen Office Round Shaped Designer Wall Clock with Glass (27cmx27cm, Silent Movement, Multi, Black Frame) is an ideal gift for family and friends who love the good and unique stuff.

Luxurious look

This wall clock comes in dimensions of 440mm X 440mm x 55mm in length, width and height. It is made from very high quality plastic which gives your home a luxury look. The hands of the clock work in sweep motions, so there is no ticking sound. It functions on the power of the battery and it is easy to handle. Steven Quartz Antique Small Rings Border Round Wall Clock with No Ticking Sound for Your Living Room/Bedroom/Kitchen/workspace (Dark Mahogany) is an ideal gift for all occasions and can be hung on walls of your homes or work.