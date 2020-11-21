Wall clocks that add funkiness to your room

Unique design

Are you wondering when the right time to start drinking is? This clock will answer all your drinking questions. This clock is made of wood and doesn’t have a glass covering on the top. It has a wine bottle colored background and it has a very clear design that will surely grab anyone’s attention. KARTIK Wooden Wall Clock has a unique print with alcohol bottle designs printed instead of simple numbers. This clock features high quality clock movement to provide a quiet environment during sleep and work as well.

Adaptive

Here is a designer wall clock that will not fail to impress you. It is made high quality engineered wood that is very light in weight. This watch has a funky black background and numbers printed in bold, projected on a white base. The hands are silver in color that complements the overall look of the wall clock. Zuaad Wall Clocks have a very creative design that will suit in your living room, bedroom, office and kids room.

Traditional look

Would you like to have a watch that gives your wall a vintage and aesthetic look? Then here is the right one for you. This wall clock gives a rich traditional look to your room. It is made of a premium quality plastic material which is very durable. The deep brown color and a unique anchor design add to the superb functionality of this clock. For an enhanced classic look, the clock also has a pendulum that suit the overall design. Click n Ship Plastic Pendulum Wall Clock also features a super slim frame that gives it a smart look.

Minimum maintenance

Here is a wall clock that strikes the perfect balance between a simple design and a super cool look. This clock has a sturdy plastic material frame with a clear glass cover. Its super quality quartz movement guarantees accurate time. RAG28 Designer Wall Clock has a round shape with numbers and background having mismatched colors, giving it a funky look. This clock resembles a dart board look. Its premium quality material requires minimum maintenance that lasts long.