Versatile and comfortable pillow covers

Sophisticated Look

These pillow covers offer you look plus comfort. It is made of 100% cotton material which is of good quality and retains its softness for a long time. It has a sophisticated striped pattern. They have also been designed in a way that it drains away moisture and enhances air circulation. They come in a set of two that fits a standard sized pillow. Cloth Fusion Cotton Pillow Cover is available in many vibrant colors so that it matches with your bed cover or bed sheet.

Sober Colours

These pillow covers will be a great addition to your collection. They are very simple and sophisticated, available in numerous colors. The colors are plain and are available in a unique pastel shade. It is made of premium quality cotton material that gives you absolute comfort. AMZ 300 Cotton Pillow Covers features a zip closure so it fits your pillow comfortably. It comes in a single pack and is a cost effective item. You can also accessorize these pillow covers with some fancy ones to balance the look of your pillow set.

Anti-bacterial Properties

If comfort is of utmost importance to you, then this set of 2 pillow covers is exactly what you are looking for. It is made of 100% breathable cotton material that gives you a smooth and luxurious feeling. The material is also very durable and is hand wash as well as machine wash safe. It features a classic striped pattern design that will look great on your bed, sofa or couch. The color of the pillow cover is also fade resistant. Uppercut Cotton Pillow Cover is anti-bacterial and anti-microbial, ensuring you get a good night sleep. Good for pillows of little children.

Smooth Texture

If you are interested in the thread count of a pillow cover, then this is the right option for you. It is made of fine threads with 144 TC which makes the cover absolutely soft, comfortable and easy to wash. It has a simple design and is available in different adorable shades of white, blue and green color. The cover is made of cotton material that keeps the pillow breathable and drains moisture too. These covers are also light-weight and don’t fade off color easily. Solimo Pillow Covers come in a pack of two and are made of long lasting material.