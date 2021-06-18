Sophisticated look

These pillow covers offer you looks plus comfort. It is made of 100% cotton material which is of good quality and retains its softness for a long time. It has a sophisticated striped pattern. They have also been designed in a way that drains away moisture and enhances air circulation. They come in a set of two that fits a standard-sized pillow. Cloth Fusion Cotton Pillow Cover is available in many vibrant colors so that it matches your bed cover or bed sheet.

Sober colors

These pillow covers will be a great addition to your collection. They are very simple and sophisticated, available in numerous colors. The colors are plain and are available in a unique pastel shade. It is made of premium quality cotton material that gives you absolute comfort. AMZ 300 Cotton Pillow Covers features a zip closure so it fits your pillow comfortably. It comes in a single pack and is a cost-effective item. You can also accessorize these pillow covers with some fancy ones to balance the look of your pillow set.

Anti-bacterial properties

If comfort is of utmost importance to you, then this set of 2 pillow covers is exactly what you are looking for. It is made of 100% breathable cotton material that gives you a smooth and luxurious feeling. The material is also very durable and is hand wash as well as machine wash safe. This cover also thermoregulates itself i.e., it gets cold during summer and keeps you warm during winter. The fabric of this cover is yarn-dyed using an organic dye. Naturally, Egyptian cotton fibers the ability to absorb liquids - meaning deeper, brighter, and more resistant colored fabrics to add that extra pop of color into your room.

Smooth texture

If you are interested in the thread count of a pillow cover, then this is the right option for you. It is made of fine threads with 144 TC which makes the cover absolutely soft, comfortable, and easy to wash. It has a simple design and is available in different adorable shades of white, blue, and green color. The cover is made of cotton material that keeps the pillow breathable and drains moisture too. These covers are also lightweight and don’t fade off-color easily. Solimo Pillow Covers come in a pack of two and are made of long-lasting material.