For that perfect flush of color all over your face

This cool-toned earthy shade is perfect for everyday use and will look great on all kinds of skin tones. It’s also suitable to use on sensitive skin and all other skin types. The creamy matte formulation is pigmented and won’t leave your lips feeling like the Sahara desert. Enriched with jojoba oil, this tint will add that boost of moisture to your skin. The best part is that this is a multi-purpose item that can be used all over the face for an effortless makeup look.

Comfortable formula that stays on all day

Thanks to its liquid matte formulation, the application process is quite smooth and this lipstick will glide on your lips. This lip color will not transfer or smudge either, and it has a staying power of upto 12 hours. It also contains moringa oil for added hydration. These also come in a wide variety of shades that you can wear to a party or while you’re out running errands. If you’re on the hunt for a new lip product that you won’t need to re-apply multiple times, try this one out.

Intensely dark liner with good staying power

This is a great eyeliner especially for the summer season thanks to its smudge-proof and water-resistant formulation. Along with that, it offers intense black pigmentation. All you need is a single swipe and you’re good to go. You get 6.5 ml of product in this tube, which really gets you the bang for your buck. This liner is certified halal and cruelty-free, so you can use it without any guilt! If you’re searching for a great quality eyeliner that’s long lasting, check this one out.

Makes painting nails a breeze

Waiting for a fresh coat of nail polish to dry can be quite annoying, especially if you manage to smudge it by accident. With this nail polish that won't be a problem. Not only does it dry quickly, but it also gives a very glossy finish that will make your nails look great. If you’re looking for a new nail polish that lasts long and withstands chipping, go for this one. It’s an excellent and affordable option for girls on the go.