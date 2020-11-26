Vanity Cases to Invest In

Modern Design

This Cosmetic box Vanity case case by 27x7 e-mall store is a full size vanity for beauty, nail, makeup and cosmetic products. It comes in this bright pink colour. It is a modern design cosmetic bag with its retractable sectional inner trays make organizing your stuff easier. It is made of high quality Fabric water resistant and shockproof. It has two-way zipper and wide handle which make it more convenient and safe to take. It is of perfect size with anti-slip mats, premium fabric, ergonomic handle and golden zipper. It is perfect for beginners as well as beauticians.

Multipurpose

This is Adson Professional’s Beauty, Makeup and Multipurpose Cosmetic Metal Vanity Case. It is easy to carry with a metal handle, for better usage. The main case is made up of Aluminum which makes it light weight. It comes with a beautiful faux diamond effect covering and is perfect for storing make up, jewellery, bangles, cosmetics and toiletries. It’s interior is of faux black suede for a luxurious finish. The case is highly durable. It is suitable for professionals as well as useful for home.

Professional look

This Vanity case by IAS is a Professional Beauty, Make Up, Nail and Cosmetic Box. It is a high Quality case with a modern Design with Zipper closure for security. The exterior is made up of leather. Its interior has a soft lining which gives great texture. Its strong handles and inner trays with sectional space comes with shoulder strap and double-sided zippers. It is super sturdy and durable. Suitable for both travelling and daily home use. It can be a perfect gift.

Lightweight

This Store2508 Professional, Beauty, Make Up, Nail and Cosmetic Vanity Case comes in colour red. It is high Quality, Modern Design Cosmetic Bag. Retractable sectional inner trays make organizing your stuff easy. The box weighs 200 grams. The interior of box is of black colour with a small mirror fixed on the opening flap. It is reasonably priced and best suited for daily use as well as professional use. The box is available in pink colour as well for you to choose.