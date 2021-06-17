Modern Design

This Cosmetic box Vanity case by 27x7 e-mail store is a full-size vanity for beauty, nail, makeup, and cosmetic products. It comes in a bright pink color. It is a modern cosmetic bag with retractable sectional inner trays that make organizing your stuff easier. It is made of high-quality fabric and is water-resistant and shockproof. It has a two-way zipper and wide handles which makes it more convenient and safe to carry. It is of perfect size with anti-slip mats, premium fabric, ergonomic handle, and golden zipper. It is perfect for beginners as well as beauticians.

Multipurpose

This is Adson Professional’s Beauty, Makeup, and Multipurpose Cosmetic Metal Vanity Case. It is easy to carry with a metal handle, for better usage. The main case is made up of aluminum which makes it lightweight. It comes with a beautiful faux diamond effect covering and is perfect for storing makeup, jewelry, bangles, cosmetics and toiletries. Its interior is of faux black suede for a luxurious finish. The case is highly durable. It is suitable for professionals as well as useful for the home.

Professional look

This vanity case by IAS is a professional beauty, make-up, nail, and cosmetic box. It is a high-quality case with a modern design with zipper closure for security. The exterior is made up of leather. Its interior has a soft lining which gives great texture. Its strong handles and inner trays with sectional space come with a shoulder strap and double-sided zippers. It is super sturdy and durable. It is suitable for both traveling and daily home use. It can be a perfect gift.

Lightweight

This Store2508 Professional, Beauty, Makeup, Nail, and Cosmetic Vanity Case comes in red color. Retractable sectional inner trays make organizing your stuff easy. The box weighs 200 grams. The interior of the box is of black color with a small mirror fixed on the opening flap. It is reasonably priced and best suited for daily use as well as professional use. The box is available in pink color as well for you to choose from.