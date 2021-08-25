Neatly arranged kit

Faber-Castell Stellar - Mathematical Drawing Instrument Box is a great geometry kit and neatly arranged. The edges are sharp and help your child create accurate drawings. This is a good quality product and value for money. Your child is sure to love this one.

Extra protection

The kit is of a great quality, with each item in separate compartments, thereby keeping them safe from damage. Also, the tools perform accurately thereby helping your child to study properly. Classmate Archimedes Geometry Box is colourful thereby making it very interesting for your child.

Value for money

Camlin Kokuyo Nova Geometry Box is a great geometry kit and is a value for money. The items are of a great quality and work great. Your child will love this kit. Also, the compass and scales are accurate and safe to use. These will make the perfect companion for your child’s math lessons. Camlin is also one of the oldest brands in India.

Colourful kit

The best part about NATARAJ TOOLKIT GEOMETRY SET is that it is extremely colourful. This can be a great gift as well. All the items inside the box are great and easy to use. The quality is nice and this is a durable product. Your child will surely enjoy using this kit. Natraj is a home-grown Indian brand and one of the best ones in the country when it comes to educational stationery.