Super wearable peachy nude

This plum velvet matte crayon is infused with papaya fruit extract and orchid flower extract to nourish your lips. It glides on easily and feels light on the lips. The twist mechanism is super convenient and helps you get every last bit of product outso there is no wastage. The narrow tip makes it easy to fill in your lips without any mess-ups. It works as a lip-liner as well. This product is a great pick for you if you prefer the ease of application that comes with a great lip crayon.

Full coverage in one swipe

This is a highly pigmented matte lipstick that provides an even coverage of color across the lips in a single swipe. It has a good staying power, which means less touch ups needed! While it is a fully matte lipstick, it feels comfortable to wear and the colour is great for Indian skin. The compact tube fits in the tiniest of purses and can be taken with you wherever you go. The best part is that this shade of warm-toned brown can be used to complete a variety of outfits and is great for daily use.

Super wearable peachy nude

This fruity-toned lipstick has a creamy matte formulation which makes it easy to wear all day long. Now you don’t need to worry about your lipstick cracking, or feeling dry and chapped. This lipstick is enriched with shea butter and honey nectar so your lips feel hydrated and soft with every application. Available in 30+ hues to suit every mood, we loved the versatility of this pinkish neutral shade. Grab this one to keep in your bag and touch up whenever you need it.

Perfect alternative to a bright red

A killer shade of lipstick has the power to completely turn your day around. This darker burnt red shade is the perfect color to wear to take your day look into an evening event or as a highlight to a crisp monochrome outfit. It is water resistant and stays on without fading. This paraben-free lipstick is -9iiwon’t dry your lips and is dermatologically tested to be safe on your skin. If you’re looking for a subtle matte red that’s a great alternative to the usual fire engine red, try this one today.