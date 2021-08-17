Super soft towels in earthy shades

This set of hand towels comes with a unique sepia brown and green shade. You get four hand towels in all. With a thickness of 500 GSM, these are incredibly soft to the touch and absorb quickly and easily. The best part is that they are fade-resistant and won’t lose their vibrant colors after every wash. The fibers are also high-quality and long-lasting and don’t take too long to dry either. So if you’re a fan of earthy colors, go for this one.

Eye-catching color and buttery soft

This set of hand towels is made from luxurious combed cotton and is soft to touch. They are suitable to use at home or the gym. They have a length of 60 cm and a width of 40 cm. These two towels come in a vibrant and eye-catching yellow color which will surely brighten your mood every time you use them. If softness and thickness are your number one priority, these towels with 550 GSM thickness will be the best choice for you.

Your home will feel like a spa

There’s nothing like a set of high-quality white towels to make you feel like you’re on vacation or at a relaxing spa. This set of 4 white hand towels are plush and incredibly soft with two times the absorbency. Made of 100% cotton, these 40 x 60 cm towels are ring spun with a classic border that will make it look that much more royal. You can easily wash them in the machine, and they won’t lose their softness. Go for these if you want your bathrooms to have that minimal, clean spa-like feel.

Premium towels perfect for guest bedroom

This set of 2 ash white striped towels are super absorbent and will add a chic touch to your home. With a thickness of 575 GSM, these towels are super durable and ultra-soft. The striped design is neutral enough to go with a variety of bathroom styles and fittings. These are perfect for spicing up your guest bedroom or bathroom. The best part is that they won’t lose their color or fade after each wash. If you’re looking for a set of luxurious printed towels that don’t have too loud of a print, check these out.