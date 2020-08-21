Up your style quotient with these jackets for men.

A casual zipper jacket

The maroon colored jacket is made from 100% bio-washed soft and smooth cotton fabric and well stitched from cotton threads for long-lasting use. It has full selves and Chinese neck types along with a zipper closer design and two side pockets making the best fit for a casual yet stylish look. If you are looking out for a casual everyday wearable jacket, Weirdo Cotton Jacket for Men - Maroon is the best pick for you. The fabric used is skin-friendly so no need to worry about rashes and allergies. Pair up this jacket with a solid t-shirt and denim jeans and you are good to go.

Slim fit denim jacket

This slim-fit jacket is made from denim fabric with grey cotton sleeves and a hood. The sleeves that are made of cotton make it super comfortable and the hood is furred. It comes with button-up closure and two front pockets. If you are looking for a jacket to be worn at a party or club but it being sober and decent enough to not look overdone, FUGAZEE Men’s Denim Fur Hooded Jacket is for you. Top this denim jacket with hood over your outfit and you are ready to rock any party or club.

Banarasi brocade jacket

This Nehru jacket is manufactured from Banarasi brocade fabric richly designed with floral patterns in golden giving it a regal and appealing look. The golden floral design on the golden fabric looks subtle and attractive. It is the best fit for religious occasions, festivals, and wedding celebrations. So if you are searching for a jacket to wear in a marriage celebration or festivals you should definitely go for Veera Paridhaan Men's Banarasi Print Nehru Jacket. It has a button-down closure with two pockets given. The make and color of this jacket allow you to pair it with any colored outfit.

Completely protective and safeguarding

If you are one of those adventurous bikers and in search of a biker jacket, Royal Enfield Textile Riding Jacket Black (XL) 44 cm(RRGJKH000016) is the jacket for you. It is 60% made from abrasion-resistant, high-density polyester to keep you safe and protected. The other 40% is made from nylon mesh facilitating esan and optimum airflow. It has a reflective logo on the back and piping on sleeves and pockets to make you visible easily in the low light areas. It is waterproof and has a thermal lining to keep you safe in every climate condition. The cushioned collar prevents skin from chafing and the zipper can be connected to your trousers to prevent the jacket from riding up