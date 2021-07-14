Keep bugs at bay

This fiberglass mosquito net is PVC coated to ensure flexibility and durability. The mosquito nets are stitched to the measurements you require, meaning there is no need to get a tailor involved. All you have to do is fix the hook adhesive to your window frame and then attach the net, it is that simple. The nets are available in 7 colors, black, white, ivory, grey, green, and yellow. Saving you the hassle of a DIY stitching job or a trip to the tailor, this mosquito net comes highly recommended.

Say goodbye to sleepless nights

This mosquito net comes in a standard size of 150 x 120cms which fits the size of most windows. The net can be washed and fixed back in place with minimal effort. The velcro-hook part of the tape can be fixed to softwood with the help of the push pins or stuck to granite or aluminum frames with an adhesive. Wave goodbye to expensive, toxic bug repellants and creams. The package includes the mosquito net, velcro tape, 1 cutter, push pins, and an instruction guide. If you're in the market for a mosquito net, you need to look no further.

A simple solution for bugs

A brilliant white in color, this mosquito net keeps the bugs out but still lets you admire the views. The white-colored net makes the room feel airy and bright due to its light color, perfect for rooms of modest size. The mosquito net can be easily fixed to your windows or doors without the need for drilling or screws. The fiberglass material the net is made from is fire-proof and corrosion-resistant extending the lifespan of the net. Buy it to welcome the sunlight and keep out unwelcome insects and bugs.

Reliable bug protection

If you are looking for a high-quality fiberglass mosquito net for windows, then this one is a great option to consider. It comes in a few sizes and you're sure to find one that matches your measurements. It is made using premium 120 GSM PVC coated fiberglass which makes it super sturdy and durable. The nets density of 120 grams per square meter or GSM for short is just right to keep out bugs and mosquitos while ensuring your room remains fresh with great airflow. Enjoy a cool breeze without the creepy crawlies and flying bugs with this net.