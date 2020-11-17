Universal Remotes That Give Better Control Over Your Home

Unify all your clickers

After configuring this remote control with a few easy steps, it is ready to be used on multiple devices. The remote works with any Smart televisions, set-top boxes and DVD players by most brands and also lets you directly use Netflix, YouTube, Google Play and other apps according to your preference. The remote has a completely user-friendly guide and all you need is your fully functioning remote control with which this universal remote will learn what it needs to so you can use it with ease. Get this remote control if you constantly find yourself switching between devices.

King of all your entertainment devices

Designed for everyone who wants complete control over their gadgets, this remote control works from a maximum of 12-metre distance. Perfect for use in the dark, this remote control is a nightrider in itself given that it comes equipped with radium ignited keys so you don’t have to worry about keeping the lights on to press the right keys. With such a simple feature, this remote control will be a great help during those late movie nights. Equipped with the best-in-class transmitting range, the product listens to your commands in just a few simple steps. If you’re looking for a remote control that comes with radium ignited keys, then this one is for you.

Compatible with home theatre systems

Once you buy this universal remote control, you will not have to go back to your old remotes again. Not only does this product give you a seamless experience every day but is also durable and will last longer. The remote control has a sturdy body and has been tested with the help of high-quality machines. The ergonomically shaped remote with a soft rubber keypad can be used from any corner of the room because of its premium technology. With all its great features and user-friendliness, will keep you looking forward to your movie sessions on your home theatre system.

Matches well with your current TV remote

A tool equipped with a variety of different controls and buttons on the keypad, this television remote control is compatible with Sony Bravia LCD/LED television set, although another remote control with the same features can be bought for different television brands. The device has an ergonomic design and is extremely lightweight. Made with proper quality checks and assurance, it gives you the freedom to use the remote from the comfort of your sofa because of its long transmitting range. Buy this remote if you’re looking for a TV remote compatible for your TV brand.