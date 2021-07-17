Unwind and destress in luxury

This Soundarya Facial Ubtan by Forest Essentials is prepared with 52 herbs, including Fennel Seeds, Star Anise, Fenugreek, Saffron, and Lemon Peel. When used weekly, it offers a gentle exfoliating that smoothens the skin's texture and leaves you feeling fresh and light. If your skin is constantly exposed to pollution and harsh sunlight, this ubtan is even said to help by lightening pigmentation and returning your natural glow. If you're looking for a way to pamper your skin, this pack with distilled rose flower essence, luxurious saffron and anti-inflammatory fenugreek seed are all you need.

Nourish and brighten your skin

This de-tanning ubtan s simply amazing when it comes to fighting tan and bringing back your natural glow. The best part is that it is chock-full of all-natural ingredients like sandalwood, turmeric, fullers earth and herbs in a unique Ayurvedic formula. Easy-to-use, you need to mix the powder as mentioned and apply a thin layer of the pack on the face and neck. Leave it undisturbed for 8-10 minutes and rinse well with water. Just thrice a week is enough to lighten dark spots and fight dullness. Grab this one for regular use on oily skin.

Get polished radiant skin

Made with kaolin clay that is calming on the skin and several other herbal ingredients, this Ubtan can be used on your face and the whole body. When massaged gently in an upward circular motion for 3-4 minutes, it helps slough off dead skin and allows the pores to breathe. The ubtan is packed with the restorative powers of turmeric, oatmeal and rose, and has a beautiful fragrance that is both relaxing and rejuvenating. Grab this one to gift your loved one or as a special treat for yourself.

Harness the power of Ayurveda

Besides the antiseptic benefits of turmeric, this face mask is packed with vital Ayurvedic ingredients like sandalwood, apricot oil, and aloe vera. Together they help clear up acne and blackheads by getting rid of excess oil. Free from harmful chemicals and toxins, this face pack is helpful for men and women and is terrific for clarifying and waking up tired-looking skin. This face pack is the best choice for anyone looking at reducing puffiness, wrinkles, and other signs of aging with a weekly skincare habit.