Two-wheeler safety harness to keep your kids safe

A very attractive design

A belt that is made from premium quality fabric that meets the baby safety standards and has a very strong and sturdy make along with having excellent stitching which make it a very comfortable and durable product. It comes in a beautiful combination of grey and orange lining which securely attaches the baby with the driver. Crawl'in Children Motorcycle Safety Harness - Child Ride Strap is suitable for kids having an age range of 2-6 years.

Two way usage belt

A child safety belt made from high quality mesh fabric having a very sturdy and strong built. It features a two way usage, you can use it while the child is sitting behind you as well as when the child is sitting in front of you. The straps are wide and very flexible to facilitate the two way use along with being expandable to adjust with the required length making MAMMOTH Motorcycle Safety Belt a must buy product.

High breathable fabric

A breathable mesh made child seat belt that has a super soft sponge filling for extra comfort. The mesh makes it very breathable and comfortable to both the parent and the kid. It has a four point belt with wide shoulder straps for excellent support and strong quality buckles for secure fit. Move On Kids Safety 2 Wheeler Seat Belt is suitable for kids ranging from 2 years to 10 years.

Highly light reflective

A very smartly designed two wheeler child seat belt that is tested by SGS International for its strength, fatigue and durability. It is provided with double buckles for extra safety and is made of high quality material that is non allergic and soft. Kidsafebelt - Two Wheeler Child Seat Belt is in cool black colour and suitable for kids above the age of 2 years.