Try something new and stylish for your ears

Perfect for a traditional outfit

If you are looking for earrings that will look great on your sarees and every other traditional outfit, these earrings are the perfect match for you. It is gold plated and the rhodium plating retains the shine of the jhumkas. It has semi-precious American diamonds and pearls embedded in it making attractive to your eyes. Swasti Jewels Ethnic Jhumkas are medium sized and meant to complete your Indian attire. It is an excellent choice to gift it to your beloved ladies.

Has a beautiful peacock design

Do you want earrings that look great with your traditional and your western outfit too? Take a look at Peora Mint Gold Earrings. It has a beautiful peacock design on mint coloured background. It is made of environmental brass alloy with top plating. The craftsmanship will make you instantly fall in love with it. The high quality imitation and versatility gives this pair an upper hand among other jewelry. The shine of the product lasts longer if necessary and precautions are taken and it is very cost effective.

You can pair it with anything

These earrings are perfect for someone who wants a simple yet trendy design. It is made of Pure 925 Sterling Silver with a silver locking clip. It has beautiful stones like turquoise, sapphire, pearl, etc. that looks gorgeous overall. It is available in different colour and different combinations of stones. It is ideal to be worn at office, parties, or even daily. Silverwala Earrings are free of lead and nickel that makes them safe for sensitive skin and absolutely comfortable to wear.

It is a perfect pair to gift someone

Do you want all-eyes-on-you at the next cocktail party you attend? These earrings will take care of it. These earrings are made of brass and plated with rose gold. The exquisite drop shaped design and the intricate placement of American diamonds give them an elegant and classy look. You can wear it on several occasions like weddings and parties to make heads turn. Priyasi Designer Earrings come in a beautiful paper gift box, making the packaging also attractive. They are light-weight, comfortable and non-allergic to your skin. It is a perfect gift for you wife, mother, sister or daughter.