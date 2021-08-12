A natural hair oil

This hair oil is made from 100% pure coconut. While coconut has its own vitamins, this oil is further enriched with vitamin E. Vitamin E helps in balancing the pH(acidic level) levels of your scalp. It soothes the scalp and promotes blood circulation for healthy and strong hair. Vitamin E is also known to strengthen your hair's elasticity and boost its shine. The oil has the aroma of fresh coconuts, a natural smell that washes right off with a quick shower. Buy it to benefit from the moisturising and strengthening properties of coconut oil.

For a healthy head of hair

This hair oil is extracted from fresh coconut milk and is 100% all-natural. The oil strengthens your hair and controls dandruff with its antimicrobial properties. This oil is made by extracting coconut oil using the cold press method. This process ensures that the vital nutrients present in the oil are retained to offer the best results. The oil is clear and has a thin consistency because of this process. The oil is mild enough to also be used for babies. Buy this natural, unrefined hair oil for the nutrients it provides to your hair.

For strong hair

This coconut hair oil is triple filtered to give you the best quality. It is made from the finest coconuts to ensure that the oil you get is fresh and pure. Coconut oil is high in fat content, which is great for your hair. The coconuts oils fatty acids are quickly absorbed by your hair and scalp, helping prevent breakage and moisturising your hair follicles. A small amount of coconut oil, when applied, can also help settle frizzy hair. This coconut hair oil is not heavy on your hair and washes off easily. Buy it to help prevent split ends and hair breakage.

For thick, shiny hair

This coconut hair oil is enriched with methi and jasmine to give you beautiful looking hair with a flowery fragrance. Methi is known to strengthen and moisturise your hair with the multivitamins it contains. Jasmine is added for its pleasant scent and its aromatherapy benefits. The hair oil is suitable for all hair types, be it curly, thin or straight hair. It is light on your hair and non-sticky. Using this hair oil before a hair wash should provide you with amazing results. Buy this hair oil for the blended benefits of coconut and methi.