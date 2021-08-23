A well-crafted set

This cutlery set looks perfect on any dining table. It can ideally be placed at the centre of the dining table for everyone to help themselves. The pack contains six teaspoons, forks, butter knives and dessert spoons. The cutlery handles are a pretty pink colour and beautifully complement most decor styles and tablecloths or placemats. The set is dishwasher safe, so it's convenient and easy to clean even in the long run. Buy this cutlery set to act as a pretty, purposeful centrepiece to your dining table.

For a fantastic dining experience

This cutlery set is elegantly designed and made of high-quality stainless steel. The handles are bright green, and a well-moulded design is sure to impress your guests. The cutlery set comes with a helpful stand that serves as an easy way to store the cutlery at the table. The stainless steel part of this cutlery has a high quality, mirror-like finish that adds to its elegant look and make it ideal for daily use. Buy this cutlery set for its well-crafted design and durable quality.

Classic styled cutlery set.

This traditionally styled cutlery set of 24 pieces is terrific for everyday use. While there are more expensive cutlery sets out there, this set is designed for those looking for a well-made product at a reasonable value price. In addition, the cutlery set has a simple, practical design that is pleasing to use, even for occasions. This makes it a versatile choice for your own home or as a gift.

Designed to please

This cutlery set is made from 100% stainless steel and high-grade plastic. Stainless steel is the most commonly used metal for making cutlery with good reason. Stainless steel is durable, has a long life and does not rust. The cutlery set is a rich brown and pairs well with wooden dining tables and lighter table cloths. The spoon and fork handles have a slight curvature to them for a comfortable and delicate grip. Buy this cutlery set for its durability and build quality.