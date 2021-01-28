Trending party decorations for every celebration

Keeps a large party entertained

This fun photo booth prop contains 29 pieces of unique messages and images that are perfect for any anniversary or birthday celebrations. Golden and black in colour with messages like - 'I came for the cake', 'awesome years old', 'make a wish', these props can be reused in multiple parties and you can even build a theme around it. Printed in 300 gsm premium quality card paper, the props are sturdy and will last long enough if stored properly. Pick this up for the number of pieces to keep your guests entertained.

Light up your party

We can all agree that neon themed parties are fun-filled with pictures that can hardly do any justice to the epicness. Especially, neon props like balloons with LED lights are great to keep the crowd entertained. This set of 25 LED balloons are simple to manage and easy to use. Simply inflate the balloon-like any other balloon, pull the paper clip for the LED lights to glow. The LED light lasts for up to 8 to 12 hrs. Pick this one up for an amazing assortment to make for some great pictures.

Let the Avengers assemble at your party

Whether young or old, superhero decor is an instant crowd-pleaser. This 58 piece set includes 'happy birthday' letters in foil balloons, a big sized spider man in action, medium-sized Spiderman and Captain America characters all in foil balloons. It doesn't end here, you also have 30 pieces of colourful balloons and 10 pieces of star balloons in the pack. These balloons can be inflated like any other and can instantly become the photo booth space for your party. You can use them as a wall or window decoration, assemble it on a table or simply leave them on the floor. This one is a great choice for your superhero theme parties.

For dreamy and romantic surprises

If you are looking to surprise your spouse or create a romantic and dreamy setup then this decoration kit is just the perfect choice. The package contains - 'happy birthday' in rose gold foil balloons, rose gold and silver metallic balloons, heart balloons as well as ribbons. To add an extra bit of cuteness, the set also comes with fairy lights. The foil balloons are high-quality and can be easily set up at your part location. This 120 piece set up is ideal for birthdays, anniversaries and even surprises.