Ideal post-workout bite

Nutritious and creamy, you'll love the taste of this peanut butter. It uses a flavourful vegetarian recipe to ensure you get your daily dose of protein. Featuring dietary fibre and 26g of protein per 100g serving, it is an excellent snack option for after your workout. What's more, its ingredients include flax seeds high in omega fatty acids, so it can also help you keep your heart healthy.

Natural source of high protein

Created to help you get an instant energy boost, you'll find this nut butter is an excellent addition to your snack supplies. It contains bits of roasted peanuts, so you'll get a flavourful crunch in every bite. Sweetened with organic jaggery, it also has added whey protein that supports your body to build muscle efficiently. We love that it uses 100% natural ingredients and is suitable for those with allergies to gluten.

Purity at its finest

Made from only premium, non-GMO peanuts, you won't have to think twice before buying this product. If you're looking to switch to a healthy lifestyle, you'll appreciate that just a small amount can help you keep hunger pangs at bay and that it contains no trans fats or hydrogenated oils. In addition, we love that this butter has no added sugars, so it is suitable for people with diabetes and those on a diet. Available at an affordable price, you'll find this product offers excellent value.

Stay on track to muscle gain

This protein-enhanced peanut butter can help you make the most of your workouts and build muscle. In addition to high-grade roasted peanuts, it also contains added whey concentrate. This means you'll get 33g of wholesome protein in every 100g serving. In addition, you won't have to feel guilty snacking on this butter as it contains no cholesterol or trans fats. It comes in a convenient 400g tub, so you can easily carry it in your gym bag or your backpack for a quick on-the-go snack.

