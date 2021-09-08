A chocolate bar to tempts your tastebuds

A multi-pack gives you a chance to try different chocolates at a reasonable price. This pack contains one slab each of 55%, 75% and 90% cocoa. The chocolates are smooth and have an intensely appealing taste. Dark chocolate takes some getting used to. So our suggestion would be to try the 55% first and then make your way up. These chocolates, packed with antioxidants, boost immunity. These chocolates also appeal to diet-conscious people. We like the rich cocoa taste that melts in your mouth. Dark chocolate is a good gifting option, so buy your pack today.

Hard on the outside and soft on the inside

These chocolates are handcrafted by master chocolatiers and use the finest cocoa and ingredients to ensure quality. The chocolates have a rich flavourful texture and smooth taste. It has a dark chocolate shell with a dark choco mousse centre. This chocolate has the right amount of sweet and bitter flavour. We like the creamy texture of the mousse and found it mouth-watering. This slab is perfect as an anytime pick-me-up. 60% cocoa is used in this product, making it a great immunity builder. So satisfy your sweet tooth by clicking on the link today.

Exotic flavours that you must try

Berries and chocolate are always a great combination. This multi-pack has three exotic flavours, blueberry and acai, raspberry and goji, and pomegranate. You'll find it has the ideal amount of chocolate and filling. Its fruit centre gives the chocolate a chewiness and natural tangy and sweet flavour that we love. The dark chocolate blends well with the filling, giving you a perfect mix of bittersweet in every bite. The chocolate has a smooth and velvety texture that will surely leave you craving more. The quality of these chocolates is visible due to the shiny, smooth texture. Indulge yourself in luxury by getting your pack today.

Uplift your mood with nutty delights

This pack of vegan-friendly chocolate features four different flavours. With 45% dark chocolate, the caramelized almond and sea salt bar has a crunchy salty taste, while roasted hazelnut is not too bitter or sweet. It has a nutty flavour and texture, giving you something to chew. Indian origin is 70% dark chocolate with a smoky woody flavour and is splendid if you are accustomed to dark chocolate. It has antioxidants that help you keep fit. Muesli with 65% dark chocolate has healthy fibre and crunch appeal. We like this pack for its variety and quality. Give this to someone you love today.