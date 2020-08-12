Treat your hair with the goodness of these enriched coconut oils

Works best for hair fall reduction

Worried about hair fall and looking out for a good oil to minimize it? Vatika Enriched Coconut Hair Oil is the one for you. It has 7 ayurvedic herbs along with coconut oil that help in hydration and nourishment. It strengthens your roots to maintain their heath and thickness and reduces hair fall by half gradually.It controls the sebum flow preventing dandruff along with promoting hair growth thus repairing the damage done by hair fall to your scalp. This oil also contains herbs that will maintain your natural hair colour making this buy a win-win situation.

Enriched with goodness of fenugreek seeds

This hair oil brings you the goodness of coconut oil with a powerful blend of fenugreek seeds and jasmine extract. The coconut oil enters deep into your scalp and reaches to your root hair, providing nourishment to your hair follicles. The fenugreek seeds contain high amounts of protein and nicotinic acid which are very beneficial for your hair. This oil deeply enriches your hair making them soft and strong from roots. The jasmine extract adds a delightful fragrance to your hair. Nihar Naturals Coconut Hair Oil has a non sticky texture unlike the nature of oil allowing you to apply oil generously without worrying about stickiness give it a try and you won’t be disappointed.

Loaded with 25 ayurvedic herbs

This coconut oil is a formulation with 25 ayurvedic herbs put together that are necessary for your hair. It is processed in a way that enhances the efficiency of all these herbs to give excellent results to you. They are carefully chosen to give an effective solution to the major and most common 7 hair problems - hair fall, dandruff, breakage, thinning, split ends, slow growth and rough hair. All the herbs properties put together with coconut oil makes a magical formula to make your hair strong, silky, and healthy. Parachute Advansed Ayurvedic Coconut Hair Oil is a must buy product if you wish to give your hair complete care.

Extra virgin and organic

If you have dry hair and itchy scalp this coconut oil is a must buy for you. It is cold pressed, extra virgin and 100% organic and produced without any chemicals thus retains all the nutrients and goodness of coconut oil. It has an effective condition effect and soothes the dry scalp and adds lustre to dry and rough hair. Kama Ayurveda Extra Virgin Organic Coconut Oil deeply nourishes your hair strengthening them and is non sticky in nature. It gets absorbed quickly by your roots and scalp and can also be used on face and hair as moisturizer giving the buyer dual benefits.